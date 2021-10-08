New Pillow Complements Nature’s Rest

Licensing group Spring Air International added the Natural Talalay Pillow to its Nature’s Rest brand. The pillow comes roll-packed in an attractive box and is expected to retail for $119. Retailers can stock the pillow in store or use the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company’s direct-to-consumer, drop-shipping option for online sales.

The Spring Air Nature’s Rest brand now includes pillows.

“Today’s consumers have an affinity for all-natural, environmentally friendly products such as mattresses and pillows,” said Nick Bates, Spring Air president. “As demand for this product segment continues to strengthen, it’s important for us to support our retail partners with products that help them better serve this customer. Nature’s Rest is a go-to brand for many consumers who want a natural, restorative and healthy night’s sleep, so adding the pillow is a natural next step. Our retail partners are looking for products that can spark add-on sales, so we are considering the possibility of adding pillows to our other brands as well.”