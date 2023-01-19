Perry Retiring From Full-Time ISPA Work

Dave Perry, Editor at large

Dave Perry, editor at large for BedTimes and Sleep Savvy, is retiring from full-time work at the International Sleep Products Association effective January 2023. He will continue to write his columns for ISPA’s publications through the end of this year as an ISPA contributor.

Perry, 69, joined BedTimes and Sleep Savvy full time in January 2021 as editor at large, a new position. Before that, he spent 37 years at Furniture Today, where he covered the mattress industry for almost 30 years, including his last 19 years there.

“Dave has been a powerful and influential voice in the industry and valued partner to ISPA,” said Ryan Trainer, ISPA president. “We were thrilled to have him join our publications team and have the opportunity to collaborate while creating new opportunities for our magazines.”

Perry said: “I’ve found a happy home in the mattress business, but it’s time for me to retire and move on to a new chapter in my life. I’ve got a book I want to work on and other personal and family projects that will keep me busy.

“I would like to thank Ryan Trainer, Mary Helen Rogers, Beth English and the entire ISPA team for welcoming me into the ISPA family and supporting my work at ISPA for these last two years. I’ve always been impressed with the work that ISPA does to build a better mattress industry, and it’s been a pleasure to play my part in that mission.”

ISPA will honor Perry at the upcoming Industry Conference, set for March 15-16 at the Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“I’m looking forward to seeing many of my industry friends at the ISPA Industry Conference,” he said. “‘Sharing Success’ is one of the conference themes, and that event will give me a great opportunity to thank industry players for letting me share their success stories in my work in the mattress industry.”