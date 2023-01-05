Serta Debuts New iComfort Collection

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

At the upcoming Winter Las Vegas Market, Serta Simmons Bedding will unveil the next generation of its iComfort mattress line — iComfortECO. Scheduled to launch to consumers in April, the line features the comfort, support and cooling Serta is known for while integrating more sustainable materials. Highlighted materials include:

A CoolTemp Cover Powered by Repreve — The Serta iComfortECO mattress cover is made in part from Repreve’s recycled performance fiber made from plastic bottles, while Serta has also integrated recycled plastics in a bottom layer of the mattress. In total, each queen mattress represents more than 120 plastic water bottles that were upcycled into sustainable fabrics and utilized during the manufacturing process.

New 5-Zoned Quad Coil — The new coil leverages a glueless design and is made from 85% recycled steel.

Terra Fusion Memory Foam — This foam layer, which can be found toward the top of the mattress, is made of 30% plant-based content that has USDA BioPreferred Certification. All the foams in our products are compliant with the Certi-Pur US standard.

“Sleepers have trusted the Serta brand to deliver our trademark comfort for more than 90 years,” said Laura Brewick, president of Serta. “The new iComfortECO line delivers on the cooling, comfort and support that the line has been known for while incorporating sustainable materials. It is the latest example of how we are working to reduce our impact on the environment both through the products we offer and the ways we operate.”

The iComfortECO line will be available for prices ranging from $1,299-$3,499 and will be on display at the Serta Showroom at Las Vegas Market (Suite 1265).