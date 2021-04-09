Shifman Launches New Website to Aid Retailers

Shifman Mattresses, a producer of luxury bedding based in Newark, New Jersey, has launched a new website designed to enhance business for its retailers.

Consumers visiting ShifmanMattresses.com receive specific recommendations for mattresses sold at retailers in their area. Recommendations are based on shoppers’ answers to an eight-question Dream Match quiz.

The website has a new look, too. In addition to providing a user-friendly, streamlined shopping experience, it includes more comprehensive FAQs, product care information, health and wellness articles, and customer reviews.

It also features a retailer portal with information and materials accessible by an individual’s role — store owner, manager, buyer, retail sales associate or marketing professional.

“Our primary goal when we embarked on developing a new website was to support store traffic and sales at our distinguished retailers,” said company President Bill Hammer. “Sounds simple, but it took months to wipe the slate clean and to create the right tools to better serve our retailers and their customers equally.”