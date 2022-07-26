Shifman’s Retail Award Winners Reveal Keys to Success

Luxury mattress manufacturer Shifman Mattresses, based in Newark, New Jersey, recently honored four retail partners for top sales performance and identified key themes in their success.

For the second consecutive year in a row, Paul Rich & Sons of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, earned the Platinum Achievement Award. The Gold Achievement Award went to Sensenig’s Furniture of New Holland, Pennsylvania, and the Silver Achievement Award had two honorees: Gasior’s Furniture & Interior Design of Belle Mead, New Jersey, and North Elm Home of Millerton, New York.

“We see powerful themes to this year’s class of retail stars. All are single-location, independent dealers who made an unwavering commitment to mattress sales, which is one of the keys to success,” said Bill Hammer, president of Shifman. “Also, their outstanding growth affirms that consumers see the connection between quality sleep and overall wellness, and they are investing in mattresses with quality materials that provide real benefits to their sleep and wellness.”

Platinum honoree Paul Rich & Sons has been a Shifman partner for more than 30 years. The 38-year-old family-owned retailer posted 32% year-over-year growth in 2021, topping the prior year’s 30% growth that won the top award for 2020.

Shifman National Sales Director Lisa Frey said the dealer embraces mattresses as a powerful way to drive business and fully participates in an advertising program that contributes to their success.

Another long-time Shifman partner, Sensenig’s Furniture, earned the Gold Achievement Award with 64% growth over the prior year. The full line furniture retailer features Shifman Mattresses in its American handcraftsmanship offerings in concert with its furniture assortment.

Two retailers tied for the Silver Achievement Award this year. Gasior’s Furniture & Interior Design, a 22-year Shifman partner, had a steady start in 2021, then rocketed to a winning year with strong results from two key events, Memorial Day and Lowest Prices of the Year.

North Elm Home joined the family of Shifman partners in 2018. Building on momentum in 2020, the dealer’s sales took off in 2021 and is positioned for another successful year ahead.