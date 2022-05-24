“Take 5 With Dave” – Colonial LLC Looks to Memorial Day

Wes Keever has a favorable outlook for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, the traditional kickoff for the key summer selling season.

Transcript

Dave Perry

Hey, it’s Dave Perry. And welcome to another “Take Five With Dave” High Point edition. I am with Wes Keever president of Colonial LLC, which is a branding company based in High Point. Wes, great seeing you.

Wes Keever

Good to see you, Dave. Glad to be down here.

Dave Perry

I know we are in sunny Florida and we’re talking about a key kickoff time for the bedding season, which is Memorial Day. What kind of insight do you have through your business on how Memorial Day, which is the key kickoff for bedding is shaping up?

Wes Keever

Well, obviously, the last two years for Memorial Day have been a little different for us. You know, this year we’re seeing a lot more churn at retail or people seem to be changing product on the floor. Which for us is good. But hopefully, that means that the retailers see some new, good product that they need to put on their floor and we’re able to help them with that and get it out there before the summer selling season.

Dave Perry

What is the kind of vibe that you’re seeing for Memorial Day at this point? Is the early indication pretty favorable?

Wes Keever

It seems to be. I think, you know, from what I’m hearing, retail has gotten a little soft the last few weeks. Year started off a little soft. But, you know, hopefully going into the summer, especially if we get past all this COVID stuff, people are going to be back and ready to spend some money in the stores.

Dave Perry

You know, on COVID. Don’t you think, maybe we’ve already turned the corner on COVID?

Wes Keever

I hope so.

Dave Perry

Yeah. Well, it feels to me like the second half of the year is going to be much more normal in terms of COVID.

Wes Keever

Could be. Hopefully, it stays away and we’re able to keep doing what we’re doing like we are down here.

Dave Perry

OK, and in terms of what’s new from Colonial, what what are you working on that’s new and exciting?

Wes Keever

Well, we’re always trying to work with our partners to tell their story. To help consumers understand, you know, what that product does for them and how it’s going to have them or impact their life to have a better sleep. But then we also have to help the RSAs too because, you know, some stores have 40 or 50 slots on the floor.

Wes Keever

It’s hard to remember everything. So hopefully with our product, we can help them remember, you know, what’s different about that product and what’s going to help that consumer.

Dave Perry

And finally Wes, your overall outlook for 2022 is what?

Wes Keever

I’m optimistic. You know, I think if everything settles down with the war, that’ll be helpful. And then again, as we get past COVID, hopefully, things will get back to more normal.

Dave Perry

Sounds good. Well, Wes always great seeing you. I’ll see you back in High Point and hope you have a great show. Thanks. You too. Thank you.