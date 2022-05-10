“Take 5 With Dave” – Wright Global Graphics at ISPA EXPO

In the latest “Take 5 With Dave” Don Wright and Vicki Fishman of Wright Global Graphics talk about their newest offerings to the bedding industry, unveiled at the recent ISPA EXPO

Dave Perry

Hey, it’s Dave Perry and welcome to “Take Five with Dave”. I am with some of the key execs at Wright Global Graphics. And you know what it is show and tell day at ISPA EXPO. Don Wright, what can you show us and tell us?

Don Wright

Well, we have a lot of fun stuff we’ve been working on during the time off. We’ll just call it that.

Dave Perry

The the intermission.

Don Wright

The intermission. The business world intermission. Global intermission. Yes. Yeah. We’re thrilled to be here. Introduced some new products that we’ve been tinkering with. And the nice thing about the intermission was it gave us some time to sort of refine and develop the products that we’ve been kind of idea sitting on for many years and sort of pull all that together at this show.

Don Wright

Vicki Fishman, our vice president of sales, with us to help out to show what we got.

Dave Perry

So what do you have Don?

Don Wright

Well, I’ll start off. We have a revamp of our right tailored program, which is our quick ship type of bed in-store marketing program for foot protectors, headers and pillows. And we’ve got a whole new line, a whole new collection of materials. And it’s a fast program, shipping, you know, five to seven days. And customers love it.

Don Wright

We were able to really refine that. This year and make it make it more a little more pop. So we’re real happy about that. The other big thing, we’re introducing this show is this product we call foam flex. And, you know, obviously, compressibility is an issue and everybody wants to be able to. So we have this really nice deep branding, deep embellishment that goes on.

Don Wright

And yet the product is completely compressible.

Dave Perry

Is it wrinkle-proof?

Don Wright

It’s wrinkle-proof, flops back Ta-Da. It’s like a magic trick comes back just like. So it’s we’re real excited about this beautiful product. Very flexible, very versatile, and a lot of applications.

Dave Perry

Vicky, what do you have for us today? And door number 2.

Don Wright

Yeah, yeah.

Vicki Fishman

So we’re taking branding to a whole new dimension with our depth tech labels, which gives us layers of the fast movement on the retail floor. This is very exciting. It’s a flexible, another flexible option for labeling. So if you have that compressed or folded, rolled bed, this is another great option for that.

Dave Perry

Interesting. And you know, there’s a rumor that QR codes are actually not dead. Can you confirm that Don?

Don Wright

They are not. They’re very much alive and well and we are recommending everyone take advantage of the technology. I know when my mother at 84 years old picks up her phone to read a menu, I knew that the whole world was ready for QR. And even though we introduced this at the show about 16 years ago, 12 years ago, we’re bringing it back.

Don Wright

It’s a great way to get a lot of information in your customers’ hands at the literally scan of a cell phone. So we’re promoting that in a bunch of different avenues.

Dave Perry

I love that, and so what’s old is new again.

Don Wright

Absolutely.

Dave Perry

Well, as we wrap up, let’s talk a little bit about the vibe of the show. I’m impressed. What about you?

Don Wright

Very much so. Obviously, pent-up demand. You can say it however you want to say it, but I truly think people come here to get ideas. And I think everybody’s been holding back on revamping their lines and coming up with new product to wait and see while the wait and see is over. And I think everybody’s really eager to get back to business.

Don Wright

I haven’t been able to walk around. We’ve been so busy.

Dave Perry

Yeah, you guys have been slammed in here.

Don Wright

Slammed, yeah.

Dave Perry

And Vicki, like Don and I, you’ve been to a lot of shows. What’s your takeaway?

Vicki Fishman

For me, it’s about the people. I’m so ready to reconnect with people again and to see people who, you know, they’re not our customers, they’re our friends. And it’s great to greet them again, welcome them into our space.

Dave Perry

Well, speaking of friends, the Wright team has always been a great friend of mine. So, Vicki, great seeing you again. Don, great seeing you again. And let’s actually let’s blow it up. Bam! More videos to come.