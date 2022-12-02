Therapedic Ohio to Expand in Key Territory

Solid growth at HSP Bedding Solutions will allow for expanded products, as Therapedic International’s newest licensee, Therapedic Ohio, finds opportunities in a new territory.

Dan Philipp, left, and Zeb Troyer, of Orwell, Ohio-based HSP Bedding Solutions and Therapedic Ohio.

The Ohio factory has experienced steady manufacturing and shipping this year, as well as additional growth that required a 25% increase in hiring, according to Zeb Troyer, owner and operator of Therapedic Ohio, which formed in 2021. He says he’s also invested in equipment to add capabilities, such as roll-pack, and to upgrade options for higher-end products.

The 75,000-square-foot mattress manufacturer serves a range of dealers in Ohio, western Pennsylvania, western New York and West Virginia. Troyer and Dan Philipp, HSP Bedding vice president of sales, forecast opportunities to expand the brand in this key territory for Therapedic, in addition to reintroducing it to dealers familiar with the brand.

“I’m excited about the new year as Dan and I will work together more to open new doors,” Troyer said. “We have several anchor cities just in our backyard that could be very successful with mid- to upper-end products and a national brand with top-notch marketing support behind it.”

He also credited the licensing group for the brand’s success. “One of the reasons we are excited to be part of Therapedic is working with the other factories,” he said. “It’s a group that pushes to be on the front edge of new ideas, and we can get and give input in product development that our customers want to grow their business.”

To kick off the new year, Therapedic Ohio will add the Immunity mattress collection to its three existing lines, Bravura 2.0, TheraLuxe HD and Back Sense. According to Philipp, the addition of the high-copper content Immunity line will provide their dealer base with a premium mattress featuring health and wellness benefits, which more consumers are looking for today.

Retailers served by Therapedic Ohio can experience its line of products at the Winter Las Vegas Market, Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2023, in the Therapedic showroom, B-946.