Therapedic plans to unveil two new, innovative product lines at January Las Vegas Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2018–Top 10 bedding producer Therapedic® is celebrating the new year with two new and innovative product lines—TheraLuxe®HD and Therawrap®2.

Retailers visiting the company’s space here at B946 looking for the next ‘bigger and better’ product need look no further than at Therapedic’s TheraLuxeHD, a four model, heavy-duty performance line designed specifically to address the needs of bigger consumers.

According to Therapedic CEO Gerry Borreggine, while this new sleep system is ideal for any body type, the company utilized the heaviest coils, the densest foams and the strongest foundation to make this the perfect mattress for consumers with larger body types.

“We designed this line to be ultra-durable, ultra-plush and ultra-comfortable,” Borreggine said.

He added that the company met that goal by integrating extra coils—almost 2,000 for the queen-sized mattress—and by using high quality premium foams, including a new high-density gel foam that is also extremely resilient and plush, a heavy foundation support and Bekaert’s “Adaptive” fabrics which are treated with a temperature sensitive polymer to provide a dryer and cooler sleeping environment.

This new line-up provides a step-up story to our highly successful Medicoil®HD collection by providing four more plush and luxurious models that will retail from $1,299 to $1,999.

The second new line, Therawrap2, is a two-sided, pocketed-coil line designed to deliver enhanced individual conformance, flexibility and unmatched support.

According to Susan Mathes, Therapedic’s VP of Brand Relations, Therawrap2 is also the result of next-generation development, offering a host of step-up features including Copper gel memory foam and a new high-density foam that offers enhanced resiliency and plushness.

Like TheraLuxeHD, Therawrap2 also features Bekaert’s Adaptive fabrics to offer consumers the driest and coolest sleeping experience possible.

The four models in this line are expected to retail from $999 to $1,299, Mathes confirmed.

“Therawrap2’s story is one of two-sided luxury, comfort and support,” Mathes said, adding, “and along with TheraluxeHD, we are bring two exciting new solutions to the market.”

Both lines will be supported by innovative and compelling new marketing concepts that will visually tell the story of each collection.

In addition to these two new lines, Therapedic will also show its most recent additions to its successful Tommy Bahama collections of sleep systems, infused with a myriad of new looks, enhancements and features.

Specifically, some of the innerspring and hybrid models in Therapedic’s Tommy Bahama line offer the exclusive iFlex™ Hybrid Quilt (patent pending), which features over 2,000 micro coils integrated into the quilt.

“This unique design, said to be the world’s first hybrid quilt, provides unparalleled support, durability, and breathability making iFlex™ the most exciting new innovation in the bedding market”, said Gerry Borreggine, Therapedic president/CEO.

The new Tommy Bahama collection starts at $799 in queen size and goes to $1,799, said Gerry Borreggine, Therapedic president/CEO.

Therapedic International is a 60-year-old mattress and sleep products manufacturer. Operating on six continents, with over 50 licensees products under the Therapedic brand label, it is a recognized top ten mattress brand. In addition to key channels of distribution including Top 100 retailers, Therapedic top-of-bed-products are sold exclusively through Bed Bath & Beyond.

