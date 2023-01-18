Therapedic Unveils Sustainable Mattress Line

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Leading alternative bedding brand to launch Sustaina® collection featuring natural materials and new V-Coil™ unit.

PRINCETON, N.J. (Jan. 9, 2023) –Therapedic International enters the sustainable mattress category with the Winter Las Vegas Market debut of Sustaina® featuring natural materials and the new V-Coil™ unit.

Sustaina is a three-model collection sporting the brand-new V-Coil unit, an innovative pocketed coil design that is also making its worldwide debut in this mattress line. With natural materials such as certified organic cotton, natural latex and New Zealand wool in its upholstery profile, Therapedic is calling Sustaina “a consciously sustainable mattress collection.”

The featured V-Coil design positions individually pocketed V-shaped coils at an angle, providing more efficient use of steel than other units on the market and allowing for better airflow, higher load capacity, and overall lower product weight, according to officials of Future Coil, the makers of V-Coil. They say the patented design offers unparalleled strength, superior articulation, and optimal comfort.

“With sustainability being a top-of-mind issue in today’s marketplace, we wanted to supply our retailers with a strong offering in that arena,” said Gerry Borreggine, president/CEO of Therapedic International.

Sustaina’s ticking is 100% organic cotton ticking and GOTS-certified. It also features natural latex, which is hypoallergenic and offers the highest breathability and responsiveness compared to other foam mattress components. Another sustainable component, New Zealand wool is a premium natural wool fiber blend that helps regulate body temperature.

Sustaina offers three models – two tight tops and one Euro top – with a suggested retail price range of $1,799 to $2,199 in queen mattress only.

Borreggine added, “By featuring V-Coil in this line, we’re giving dealers added value with something special, innovative and compelling that helps them stand out and drive traffic.”

The V-Coil design has a lower carbon footprint, according to Borreggine, because it uses less steel overall and is lighter and more efficient than comparable pocketed coil units. In tests, it shows 38% greater articulation which makes the unit ideal to use with adjustable bases and compatible for roll-packing. Its lighter weight also provides ease in packaging, transport, and inventory storage.

Retail buyers are welcome to experience the brand-new Sustaina, along with Therapedic’s top-selling collections, in its Las Vegas Market showroom B-946, open Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

About Therapedic

Therapedic has over 60 years of experience as a mattress and sleep products manufacturer. Operating on six continents, with over 50 licensees’ products under the Therapedic brand label, it is a recognized top 10 mattress brand. In addition to key channels of distribution including Top 100 retailers, Therapedic top-of-bed products are sold exclusively through Bed Bath & Beyond.