Tuft & Needle Adds Store in North Carolina

Tuft & Needle recently opened a new retail location in Durham, North Carolina. The 2,800-square-foot store is one of eight stores across the United States as the brand, originally a direct-to-consumer pioneer, expands its brick-and-mortar network.

The newest store, at 7001 Fayetteville Road, features colorful, inviting lifestyle vignettes of Tuft & Needle mattresses and bedroom furniture, as well as accessories.

Featured mattresses include the Original, as well as relaunched Mint and Hybrid.

The broad accessories assortment includes dog beds, hemp sheets, silk pillowcases, aromatherapy sprays, travel blankets and travel pillows, as well as tech items such as smart alarm clocks and white noise machines.

The store serves customers in the state’s growing Triangle region. Tuft & Needle is part of Atlanta-based Serta Simmons Bedding.