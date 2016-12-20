Exclusive Better Sleep Council Research A 2016 study from the Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, reveals changes in bedding-shopping behavior, including shorter replacement cycles, an expectation of higher ticket prices, a commitment to brick-and-mortar stores but an interest in online outlets and more. BY JULIE A. PALM Shh. Hear […]
New at Sleep Savvy
Generation Z Enters the Workforce with Ambition
Gen Z is about to hit the workforce. Here’s the scoop on a generation that blends old-school values with the digital world: Look out, retailers: Here comes Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2009, and about to enter the workplace with a bang. According to a survey by Monster.com, an employment website based in Weston, […]
Go Ahead, Nap, If You Can at Washington D.C. Sleep Boutique
Meditation and sleep boutique offers 20-minute respites in troubled times. In the middle of a stress-filled fall election season, a savvy Washington, D.C., entrepreneur opened a meditation and sleep boutique called Recharj in the heart of the city. An Oct. 13 headline in The Washington Post read, “Would You Pay for a 20-Minute Nap? This […]
Shopper Insights
Survey Finds Consumers Adopting Savvier Shopping Habits
Mattress Recycling
Mattress Recycling: A Success Story
Reduce Holiday Stress
Reducing the Stress, Achieving the Bliss of this Holiday Season
Sales Workshop
How Mattress Sales are Part of the Bigger Picture
Exclusive BSC Research
Generation Z Enters the Workforce with Ambition
Product Spotlight
Bedding News from Fall High Point Market
BY BETH ENGLISH AND BARBARA T. NELLES After touring sleep products showrooms at the quietly interesting High Point Market Oct. 22-26, we bring you this series of vignettes filled with some intriguing finds–from two-sided mattresses to pillows with springs. Gold Bond thinks young Mattress and futon manufacturer Gold Bond, with headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut, rolled […]
BedPost Blog
- How to Achieve Sweet Slumber During the Hectic Holiday Season December 20, 2016“Family Feud” is a popular television game show based on some interesting polls of public opinion. Recently one of the questions went like this: On a scale of one to ten, how stressful is Christmas? One hundred people were surveyed, and the number one answer was “ten!” While the idea of a relaxing holiday with […]Jasmine Wood
- Setting the Stage for a Good Night’s Sleep December 13, 2016The nightly production is about to begin. You have rehearsed this many times, but to be sure your daytime performance is award winning, let’s review your starring role as a “good sleeper” to make sure your sleep show goes off without a hitch. Rehearse, Rehearse, Rehearse Keep your bed and wake times as consistent as […]Jasmine Wood
- Fall Back on the Mattress of Your Dreams November 2, 2016This Saturday night when you are ready to call it a day – don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour, check the battery in your smoke detector and evaluate you mattress! Yes, you read that right. This weekend marks the end of Daylight Saving Time and as we “fall back” we should take […]Jasmine Wood