How to Achieve Sweet Slumber During the Hectic Holiday Season “Family Feud” is a popular television game show based on some interesting polls of public opinion. Recently one of the questions went like this: On a scale of one to ten, how stressful is Christmas? One hundred people were surveyed, and the number one answer was “ten!” While the idea of a relaxing holiday with […] Jasmine Wood

Setting the Stage for a Good Night’s Sleep The nightly production is about to begin. You have rehearsed this many times, but to be sure your daytime performance is award winning, let’s review your starring role as a “good sleeper” to make sure your sleep show goes off without a hitch. Rehearse, Rehearse, Rehearse Keep your bed and wake times as consistent as […] Jasmine Wood