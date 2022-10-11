1StopBedrooms to Offer Lease-Purchase Option Through Katapult

Katapult, a lease-to-own provider that integrates with major e-commerce platforms to power online shopping for nonprime customers, has added Brooklyn, New York-based 1StopBedrooms to its list of merchants.

The partnership will help consumers, particularly those with little or no access to credit, obtain durable, high-quality furniture, mattresses and home accessories, according to a news release from the Plano, Texas-based company.

Katapult said it provides consumers with transparent, flexible and convenient lease-purchase options that enable them to obtain the items they need but might not have acquired otherwise. Additionally, Katapult provides consumers with a simple, seamless, customer-centric checkout experience and more choice in products, the release said.

“Our new partnership with Katapult will help us ensure that all our customers, especially those who may not qualify for prime financing, comfortably purchase the well-made, classic furniture and mattresses that 1StopBedrooms is known for,” said Jeffrey Gadel of 1StopBedrooms. “With Katapult’s help, more people, particularly those who may not have been able to shop with us before, will have the flexibility and options they need to obtain the furniture they want.”

Katapult’s lease-purchase solution integrates with online platforms from merchants across several durable goods sectors, including furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, tires and more. Funding is quick and easy, and it requires retailers to do little to implement the payment option, the news release said.

“Decorating and furnishing are personal ways that all of us turn a house into a home,” said Orlando Zayas, chief executive officer of Katapult. “With 1StopBedrooms as a new merchant partner, we can provide additional consumers with greater choices in their furniture purchasing experience, even if they do not have pristine credit. Lease-to-own offers consumers the flexibility they may need to acquire home furnishings that reflect their lifestyle while keeping their monthly expenses in check.”