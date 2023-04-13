AW Industries, Inc. in collaboration with SSB expands Serta Showroom in High Point Market

NEWS RELEASE | HIGH POINT 2023

Washington (Thursday, April 13, 2023) – AW Industries in Collaboration with SSB expands its current Serta presence in the Main Street Building by over 2500 sq. ft.

It Serta’s biggest launch with the introduction of iComfort ECO and an all-new Perfect Sleeper Collection. With the successes of the Las Vegas Market and Buying Group Shows AW Industries feels an expansion is necessary to showcase these outstanding new collections.

The iComfort ECO™ is cool, supportive, comfortable sleep, now with sustainable benefits. Featuring the CoolTemp™ Cover powered by REPREVE™, a 5 Zone Quad Coil made with 85% recycled steel, TerraFusion™ Memory Foam which is made from 30% Plant-based material makes this new Serta collection “easier on the Earth.”

The 2023 Perfect Sleeper Collection features a new zoned coil at the top level along with an introduction of Smooth Top Hybrids. The Smooth Top hybrids have been well received by retailers at the prior markets.

The iComfort ECO entire collection will be shown in Space M510 in the Main Street Bldg. The entire new Perfect Sleeper Collection will be shown next store in Space M5