Bedding Industries of America to Introduce New Eclipse Moonlight Series

Bedding Industries of America will debut the Eclipse Moonlight Series at the spring High Point Market. The new collection comes with a basic lineup to make it easier for RSAs at furniture retailers to sell mattresses, according to company officials.

At price points below $1,000, the new collection is designed to simplify the selling process for RSAs.

Priced under $1,000, the program has five different comfort choices ranging from extra firm to plush.

“We designed this series to help furniture retailers who do not yet take full advantage of the higher margins in mattresses,” said Stuart Carlitz, CEO of BIA, based in North Brunswick, New Jersey. “Bedding is not their priority, and their RSAs shy away from more complicated mattress programs.

“This is a simple five-step program that is easy for the sales associate to understand and communicate to the consumer,” he continued. “Having the Eclipse Moonlight Series in furniture stores offers consumers a one-stop-shop for everything they would need and adds to the average ticket in a store.”

The Eclipse Moonlight series incorporates edge-to-edge pocketed coils with a 2-inch foam top, as well as gel visco in the center third of the mattress. It features BIA’s proprietary lumbar zone quilting and is 13.5-inches in height.

The mattresses retail for $799 to $899 in queen. The series is set to debut in BIA’s High Point showroom, Floor 4 of Crown Mark Plaza, next month.