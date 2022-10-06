Beverly Knits Purchases Gentry Mills Assets

Beverly Knits, a circular knitter serving the bedding industry, has purchased the assets of Albemarle, North Carolina-based Gentry Mills.

The new business, Creative Dyeing & Finishing, LLC, will continue to provide dyeing and finishing services to the textile industry. The operation will complement the Gastonia, North Carolina-based Beverly Knits group of companies: Creative Fabrics, Creative Ticking, Altus Finishing and Hemingway Sewing Solutions.

“A combination of factors led to the decision to invest and expand,” says Ron Sytz, chief executive officer of Beverly Knits. “We have been producing quality circular knit textile

products for more than 42 years in Gastonia. We feel that this is the right time to further expand our capabilities into dyeing and finishing of fabrics.

“This continues to support the re-shoring of textile production and to strengthen our capability to produce goods ‘Made in the USA,’” Styz continues. “With this addition, Beverly Knits companies have the ability to provide solutions from knitting all the way to a completed garment.”

He said Beverly Knits and Gentry Mills shared a common heritage.

“It is a great time to be involved in manufacturing in the United States,” Sytz adds. “Similar to Gastonia’s heritage, Albemarle has a history steeped in textiles. We are very excited to invest locally in the people and equipment that will be required to grow this operation.”

With a projected increase in demand for its products, the new business expects to hire an additional 50 employees through 2023.

The Creative Dyeing and Finishing operation will provide fabric dyeing, finishing, napping and printing services to the bedding, apparel and industrial markets.

Beverly Knits says that an investment in advanced control technologies, including upgrading of equipment, will modernize the new operation over the next two years.

Beverly Knits is one of the largest and most diverse circular knitters in the U.S., creating products for companies in the mattress and bedding categories, and in the performance wear, athletic footwear, intimate apparel, outdoor apparel, automotive, industrial and medical industries.

Its capabilities include specialized knitting, dyeing, finishing, coating, printing and cut and sew operations.