Cabinet Bed Introduces Country Chic, Antimicrobial Finish



Cabinet Bed’s new Rustic model has modern farmhouse styling, a new antimicrobial wood finish and all of the company’s standard features, including a trifold mattress made with CertiPUR-US certified foams.

Cabinet Bed Inc., a manufacturer of space-saving Murphy beds that fold into compact, wood cabinets, has expanded its lineup and added an enhanced antimicrobial coating to all of its products.

The new Barn and Rustic models are available in nine stains and three paint finishes, have heavy hardware, and are constructed from solid birch plywood, as are the rest of the company’s products. The trifold mattresses inside each Cabinet Bed model are made with CertiPUR-US certified foams. Product sizes include twin, double and queen sizes.

“In normal times we would launch new products at market, but these are not normal times and we couldn’t wait to get these new models to our customers,” said Mark Caruthers, international sales and marketing director for the Abbotsford, British Columbia-based company. “Today, with the rising costs of freight from overseas and ongoing supply chain challenges, more and more retailers across North America are recognizing the opportunity to buy Canadian-made.”

Cabinet Bed’s new antimicrobial wood finish is supplied by Katilac Coatings Inc. The advanced coating contains a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent that KCI describes as a long-lasting dry film protection against the growth of mold, mildew, bacteria and other organic pathogens, according to the company. The finish’s active antimicrobial agent meets all North American health, safety and environmental regulations. It is certified for use in both Canada and the United States.