Earthfoam Debuts With Certified Organic Sleep Essentials

A new brand of eco-friendly sleep products has entered the industry: Earthfoam, a sustainable sleep line with certified organic and fair-trade mattresses, pillows and mattress toppers.

Earthfoam features mattresses, toppers and pillows made from natural rubber layered with wool and cotton.

Its namesake material, “earthfoam,” is a natural rubber layered with wool and quilted cotton crafted through an end-to-end sustainable supply chain. With six environmental and social impact certifications backing its production and quality standards, Earthfoam hedges against greenwashing to deliver sleep products that prioritize ethical sourcing, according to a news release.

Earthfoam is the brainchild of Karl Shevick, founder and chief executive officer, and a founding team that includes Januka Karunasena, chief executive officer of the Earthfoam factory in Sri Lanka; Ezra Shevick, chief operating officer; and Michael Mitzman, creative director.

“After getting my start in the textiles and manufacturing industry, I found myself confused and frustrated by the lack of transparency when it comes to buying a mattress,” Shevick said. “Earthfoam takes control of the process to create a truly sustainable supply chain from scratch, from our fair-trade network of small, certified organic rubber tree farms in Sri Lanka, to establishing our own processing factory nearby.”

Earthfoam will launch with mattresses and mattress toppers, as well as pillows, at varied levels of firmness. All products are made with the company’s eponymous earthfoam.