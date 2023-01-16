GhostBed Teams With Massage Chair Leader Cozzia to Introduce Industry’s First Massaging Mattress

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

PLANTATION, Fla. –GhostBed, the leading online mattress retailer and manufacturer of boxed beds, is teaming up with acclaimed massage chair manufacturer, Cozzia, to introduce the industry’s first mattress that offers a true massage.

The Ghost Massage Bed Powered by Cozzia is built with unique air-cell mechanisms that offer a therapeutic massage targeting major pressure points, similar to the features in Cozzia’s industry acclaimed massage chairs. The mattress has two individual massage pads that are independently remote-controlled, allowing each person the ability to enjoy their own customizable massages. The two massage units feature six zones for the neck, shoulders, upper and lower back, glutes, and legs. Each unit has multiple pre-programmed modes for various therapeutic benefits, such as full body massage and stretching, in addition to a range of massage intensity. The separate massaging units allow individual sleepers the ability to experience a targeted or whole-body massage without any motion transfer, allowing each person an undisturbed sleep.

“During High Point Market in 2021, I visited the Cozzia showroom and experienced an amazing massage in one of their chairs,” said Alan Hirschhorn, executive vice president of GhostBed. “Having had two back surgeries, I commented to Cozzia’s CEO Mark Holmes that it would be amazing if we could incorporate the Cozzia technology into a mattress. Mark immediately agreed, and the first-ever true massaging bed was born right then and there. Since then, we have been working with Cozzia to perfect our new product together,” Hirschhorn continued.

Early in the development process, Hirschhorn was concerned that a true massaging mattress would adversely affect the feel of the mattress and the quality of the sleep. In other words, he wanted to be certain the bed could sleep well on its own. These concerns evaporated when the first prototype was introduced to and tested by industry experts fourteen months later, all voicing surprise when they realized that the ultra-comfortable, premium mattress they were testing also contained the added feature of massage.

“Cozzia’s air cell technology allows us to incorporate our therapeutic full body massage into a mattress which is undetectable when the bed is powered off. This mattress offers the best of GhostBed comfort and quality combined with unrivaled Cozzia technology. It is truly the best of both worlds,” said Cozzia CEO Mark Holmes.

The Ghost Massage Bed Powered by Cozzia offers a 10-, 20- or 30-minute massage and automatically powers off to provide a night of restful sleep. It is built of a comfort gel memory foam layer, the massaging layer, the GhostFlex Transition foam, and base foam.

“We are constantly looking for new innovations to provide our consumers with quality comfort. While vibrating beds were popular decades ago, our mattress is completely different and offers the sleeper a massage with an incredible amount of control,” said Hirschhorn, “We envision sleepers coming home from a stressful day or week, enjoying a spa-like massage in their home, and receiving an incomparable sleep.”

The mattresses will retail for $2,999 in queen, with options in twin extra-long, queen, king and California king. Ghostbed will be hosting a private, invitation-only unveiling of the new mattress on January 28th, during Las Vegas Market.

GhostBed’s parent company, Nature’s Sleep, has been a mattress industry leader for more than 15 years, focusing on high-quality, low-cost sleep products. With expert craftsmanship and superior materials designed for comfort and durability, GhostBed offers an affordable alternative in the online mattress marketplace. With a laser beam focus on customer service and satisfaction, GhostBed ships in 24 hours from 15 coast-to-coast distribution points in the U.S. and two distribution points in Canada. www.ghostbed.com