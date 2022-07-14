King Koil Adds Moore to Team to Lead West Coast Sales

King Koil has expanded its management team to include bedding industry sales veteran Scott Moore, who joins the luxury brand as vice president of sales for the West Coast.

Scott Moore

Moore is one of the industry’s most respected sales leaders with nearly three decades of experience as a retail RSA and bedding industry executive with major brands. He most recently served as vice president of regional sales for Restonic’s Visionary Sleep.

Prior to that role, Moore had a 20-year career with Serta Mattress Company and later its parent Serta Simmons Bedding, starting as a territory manager for Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. He was then promoted to Midwest district sales manager, later advanced to district sales manager for the Midwest district, and ultimately promoted to regional vice president of sales. While developing strong relationships with dealers at all levels, Moore is known for his experience nurturing relationships with Top 100 Retailers and leading buying groups.

“We are excited to have a sales professional of Scott’s caliber join King Koil’s senior management team,” said David Binke, chief executive officer of the Avondale, Arizona-based company. “He is highly regarded by retailers large and small, which was very important to me, and he has built a reputation for developing strong relationships founded on service, while driving sustainable growth, both as a retailer and as a manufacturer.

“He has both the experience and the dedication necessary to help us manage the accelerated pace and high rate of growth King Koil is experiencing, and he is going to play an integral role in our sales organization moving forward.”

Before entering the mattress business, Moore worked as a market manager, store manager and RSA for Leath/Modern Age Furniture. The full-line furniture chain had 24 Midwest locations and seven in Florida.

Moore is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as watch supervisor for the Anti-Submarine Warfare Communications Center in Iceland, among other assignments. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Florida. Today he resides in Long Beach, California.