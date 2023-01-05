Malouf Foundation Donates to Children’s Shelter

The Malouf Foundation recently coordinated a donation of 70 beds to outfit the dormitory of the Villa de los Sueños Temporary Shelter, which serves 174 children ages 6 to 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

The donated products were from the University Bed line of mattresses, featuring patent-pending wipeable and antimicrobial technology. The beds were designed to withstand the wear and tear of a college dormitory and high-traffic commercial spaces.

“The University Bed line wasn’t specifically designed for use in shelters, but the concept is a perfect match,” said Eric Holmstead, president of Malouf Home, based in Logan, Utah. “We’re so happy we can provide clean, easy-to-use beds for these children, and we hope the beds contribute to healing and a good night’s rest.”

Malouf Foundation Director of Impact Sage Hancock added, “It’s important to partner with organizations so we can create more safe spaces for vulnerable children and address some of the root causes of sexual exploitation, which is our mission.”

The donation was in partnership with A Child’s Hope Foundation, a non-profit founded in 2002 that aims to break the cycle of abuse and neglect for orphaned and vulnerable children; the Stirling Foundation, a Utah-based non-profit that provides resources, collaboration and expertise to expand their partners’ impact; and the National System for Integral Family Development in Baja California, Mexico.

“We live in a complex and connected world. In order to address issues that affect the most vulnerable populations, we must build partnerships to go further faster,” said Cam Outlaw, director of global partnerships at A Child’s Hope Foundation. “From a philosophical approach, our belief is that a rising tide lifts all ships, and we hope that, by collaborating, greater good can be done in our world.”