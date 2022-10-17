Malouf™ to Release Shoulder Zoned Gel ActiveDough™ Pillow at High Point Market

HIGH POINT MARKET NEWS RELEASE

LOGAN, Utah—Malouf™ is launching a Shoulder Zoned Gel ActiveDough™ Pillow at High Point Market. This pillow is the most recent addition to Malouf’s top selling ActiveDough™ collection, and the first one in the line to have an innovative shoulder cutout for side sleepers.

Malouf’s ActiveDough™ blend combines the responsive feel of latex with the contouring relief of memory foam for an airy, supportive pillow that relieves pain points and amplifies the sleep experience. The Shoulder Zoned Gel ActiveDough™ Pillow has all of these same features. Plus, it’s infused with cooling gel that dissipates heat and has a shoulder cutout that helps align the spine.

“Our ActiveDough™ line has been a best seller for years. This new pillow has the same quick-response feel that customers know and love, but now there’s an option specifically for side sleepers,” Jesse Gibbs, VP of National Sales. “The shoulder cutout design is another customer favorite, so we’re excited to combine two of our top features into one pillow.”

Malouf™ carries six ActiveDough™ pillows, each one with a different infusion: lavender, peppermint, chamomile, cannabidiol (CBD), bamboo charcoal and cooling gel. All ActiveDough™ pillows use CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam. They also come with a TENCEL™ Lyocell cover that’s breathable, soft, and has moisture-wicking capabilities.

The Shoulder Zoned Gel ActiveDough™ Pillow will be at High Point Market from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26. To see the pillow and other new releases, attendees can stop by Malouf’s showroom at Market on Green, Suite 100. In-person and virtual appointments are available. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, contact a Malouf™ sales representative at sales@maloufhome.com or 800-517-7179.

About Malouf Home™

Malouf Home™ leads the furniture and bedding industry with a wide selection of innovative products, including furniture, mattresses, adjustable bed bases, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Together with sister brands Salt Flat™ and Weekender™, Malouf™ commits to quality, pricing and service through a comprehensive product catalog that satisfies a variety of customers. Malouf™ products are available in over 16,000 retail partner locations in the U.S., and its international team now serves over 56 countries. Malouf™, a Certified B Corporation®, was founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. To learn more, visit maloufhome.com.