Pleasant Offers Budget Spring Air Models



This hybrid Evolution bed with a waterfall stretch-knit panel and hybrid construction sits at the top of the latest Pleasant Mattress value-priced Spring Air collection.

Producer Pleasant Mattress, which holds the license to sell Spring Air in California and Arizona, launched its own value-priced Spring Air program. In a three-part, step-up collection — Fundamentals, Tradition and Evolution — of 10 queen-size mattresses that retail from $399 to $1,199.

The beds have stretch-knit covers and use different combinations of foam and pocket springs. Their introduction marks a renewed focus by the Fresno, California-based manufacturer on more promotional price points.

“We have always had a presence in value-priced bedding, but for the past few years, we have been building out the luxury segment of our portfolio,” said Rion Morgenstern, Pleasant chief executive officer. “The pandemic, and the effect it is having on segments of the economy, reminded us that value-based product under $1,200 is still where the velocity is in the market for independent dealers. The new Spring Air line enables us to provide our retailers with a new look and nationally recognized brand at the value price points their customers want.”