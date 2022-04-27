Serta Offering More Boxed Beds

Serta Simmons LLC has added two 12-inch boxed mattress models to its Perfect Sleeper line: a hybrid mattress and an all-foam version.

“At Serta, we are committed to providing the most comfortable sleep solutions across price points and form factors,” said Laura Brewick, senior vice president of brand marketing. “One of our most popular lines is the Perfect Sleeper collection, and I am excited to announce the expansion of the line with two new options.”

A hybrid mattress, the new Perfect Sleeper Renewed Relief, features supportive coils and contouring pressure relief. The new Perfect Sleeper Splendid Slumber is an all-foam mattress offering durable support through its proprietary HexCloud gel memory foam, as well as cooling relief through its Cool Twist gel foam.

The boxed bed models target consumers looking for the high-quality, pressure-relieving comfort of the Perfect Sleeper line, conveniently shipped to their door. Both models feature an antimicrobial cover, first launched in 2020, that helps keep the mattress free from odor-causing bacteria, the company said.

The new mattresses round out Serta’s current bed-in-a-box assortment, which also includes 10-inch and 11-inch models. They are available on Serta.com and will roll out to retailers nationwide.