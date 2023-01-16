Shifman Positions for 2023 Growth With Expanded Lines and Updated Showroom at Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

The luxury mattress manufacturer updates Pure Comfort natural latex line and expands American Heritage due to popular demand.

NEWARK, N.J. (January 16, 2023) – In its newly updated Las Vegas showroom, Shifman Mattresses will highlight two best-selling collections for the upcoming winter market, Jan. 29-Feb.1, with new and updated models ideal for larger retailers that want a stronger position in the luxury mattress category.

Kicking off Shifman Mattress Company’s 130th anniversary, the luxury mattress maker invites Las Vegas Market visitors to its showroom, C-1554, for celebratory refreshments each afternoon, January 29-31.

Shifman will showcase the updated Pure Comfort Collection, its all-natural latex line of luxury mattresses, with four new models. Also on display will be the American Heritage collection expanded with two additional comfort levels based on customer demand.

With the Pure Comfort line, buyers will be drawn to the updated aesthetics with its elegantly designed, buttery-soft stretch woven cover. The collection features all-natural content by only utilizing latex layers in various combinations and plush New Zealand wool (a hypoallergenic, temperature regulating comfort layer), improved seating edge, and Shifman’s signature two-sided construction.

It also features the company’s exclusive Sanotuft® technique, a hand-sewing process which produces a smooth, buttonless tuft that eliminates shifting and bunching, allowing the customer to enjoy an adjustable base-friendly mattress without sacrificing comfort.

“The consumer’s quest for a healthier sleep experience elevates the importance of the luxury mattress segment. These new product lines fill that need and offer the retailer differentiation, customer satisfaction, and a higher average unit selling price”, said Bill Hammer, Shifman President.

“We are a boutique family-owned brand focused on quality, craftsmanship and the highest level of integrity and retailer relationships. Shifman is proudly delivering that philosophy to major retailers across North America as a differentiated alternative to the mass-produced bedding conglomerates.”

About Shifman Mattress Company

Shifman is a leading designer and manufacturer of luxury, hand-crafted mattresses that are built with the same commitment to quality, integrity and true craftsmanship by which the company was founded on 130 years ago. A family-owned company, Shifman operates under the management of the Hammer family. Today, the company operates out of an 84,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Newark, NJ. Shifman has a proven track record of creating strategic partnerships with its dealers to increase retail sales and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.shifman.com.