Spring Air Domestic Licensees Hold Planning Meeting

The group focused on product innovation for three collections.

Spring Air International recently convened its domestic licensees at Johnson City Bedding in Tennessee to discuss product innovations for the remainder of 2023 in three of its collections and continued growth in the super regional retail channel.

“This was the first product development committee meeting of the year, and a great opportunity for our licensees to collaborate on innovations to several of our major collections over the next year,” said Spring Air International President Nick Bates. “Since we launched this collaborative approach to looking at products and marketing, we have received great feedback from our licensees and a renewed sense of collaboration that is benefitting our factories and dealers.”

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Spring Air International has 13 domestic licensees. The meeting was attended by 18 executives who discussed plans for the brand’s upcoming Four Seasons launch, as well as continued improvements and innovations in its Chattam & Wells line and the new Grand Hybrid collections.

“We have many terrific product solutions for the industry,” Bates said, “and our nationwide coverage of licensees gives our brand a unique capability and insight to be able to service the super regional retailers both locally and nationally.”