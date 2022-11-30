Spring Air Expands to Caribbean

Spring Air has signed deals with licensees in Jamaica and Dominican Republic.

Spring Air International has inked two more licensing agreements that will grow its brand throughout the Caribbean, granting licenses to La Reina S.A.S. in the Dominican Republic and Boss Furniture Ltd. in Kingston, Jamaica.

“There is a strong appetite for the Spring Air product portfolio across the globe and these agreements position us for continued international growth throughout the islands,” said Nick Bates, president of Spring Air International, headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

La Reina has produced mattresses in the Dominican Republic since 1941, while Boss Furniture is the largest upholstery and bedding manufacturer in Jamaica.

“We are excited to partner with Spring Air to grow the flagship U.S. brand domestically here in Jamaica, as well as the surrounding island nations,” said Omar Azan, chairman of Boss Furniture. “Working together as a team with La Reina in the Dominican Republic, we see tremendous opportunity to make major strides in volume throughout this region.”

Ricardo Koenig, vice president of La Reina in the Dominican Republic, said he is looking forward to making Spring Air available to a broader audience.

“We have some great ideas about how to build the business with the Spring Air brand, not only through retail distributions, but also via our hospitality contacts throughout the region,” Koenig said. “Tourism is obviously one of the most important economic activities in the Caribbean, and competition among hoteliers who want to welcome international travelers back post-pandemic is rapidly intensifying.”