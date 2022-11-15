Survey: Many Consumers Would Pay More for Sustainable Mattress

BSC’s latest consumer survey explores key sustainability issues, finds strong interest among younger consumers.

Two-thirds of consumers say they would pay more for a mattress manufactured using environmentally sustainable practices or materials, according to a new consumer survey.

The survey, conducted by the Better Sleep Council, finds that nearly four in 10 consumers are willing to pay up to an additional 10% above the mattress price for a mattress manufactured using sustainable practices or materials.

For a $1,000 mattress, an additional 10% would raise the mattress price $100, taking it to $1,100.

The largest group of consumers — 37% — said it would pay an additional 1% to 10% above the mattress price for a mattress manufactured using sustainable practices or materials.

Another 22% of consumers said they would pay an additional 11% to 20% above the mattress price for a mattress manufactured using sustainable practices or materials, while 5% of consumers said they would pay greater than 20% more for such a mattress.

About one in three consumers — 36% — said they would not pay any more for a sustainable mattress.

These are some of the highlights of the BSC’s latest round of consumer research, one that explores consumers’ interest in sustainability issues and looks at how consumers value sustainable practices and products in their mattresses.

The International Sleep Products Association, the BSC’s parent, is holding its first Sustainability Conference Nov. 16-17 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The survey reveals that Gen Z consumers, those between the ages of 18 and 24, and Millennials, those between 25 and 40, are more willing to pay more for a sustainable mattress than older consumers.

Here’s the breakdown:

80% of Gen Z consumers are willing to pay more.

76% of Millennials are willing to pay more.

60% of Gen X consumers, those between 41 and 55, are willing to pay more.

52% of Boomers, those 56 and older, are willing to pay more.

Boomers are the consumer group that is least likely to say it would pay more than 10% more for a mattress manufactured using environmentally sustainable practices or materials, the survey says.

Mary Helen Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications for ISPA, says these survey findings are important as interest in sustainability increases in the mattress industry.

“This latest round of consumer research reveals that consumers will put a premium on mattresses manufactured using environmentally sustainable practices or materials,” Rogers says. “That premium ranges from anywhere from 1% more to greater than 20% more for a sustainable mattress. These insights could encourage more mattress manufacturers to address sustainability issues in their mattress materials sourcing and production programs.”