“Take 5 With Dave” — Magniflex USA Talks Boxed Beds

Silvia Galasso of Magniflex USA tells us that high-end beds can be shipped in boxes, reviews her company’s history in the boxed bed category, and says in-stock goods are driving success at Magniflex.

