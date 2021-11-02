“Take 5 With Dave” — Magniflex USA Talks Boxed Beds

Silvia Galasso of Magniflex USA tells us that high-end beds can be shipped in boxes, reviews her company’s history in the boxed bed category, and says in-stock goods are driving success at Magniflex.
For Sleep Products Professionals
by David Perry
Silvia Galasso of Magniflex USA tells us that high-end beds can be shipped in boxes, reviews her company’s history in the boxed bed category, and says in-stock goods are driving success at Magniflex.
After buying its own factory in 2018, the family-owned sleep chain based in Joplin, Missouri,…
Resident launches new Nectar models with higher price tags and a free Google Nest Hub.…
PRATO, Italy – Italian mattress manufacturer Magniflex has designed an exclusive mattress collection for Costco Canada’s…
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.