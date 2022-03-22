Therapedic Launches Retailer Video Series

Princeton, New Jersey-based Therapedic International has created a video series aimed at helping mattress retailers enhance and grow their business.

Gerry Borreggine hosts “Inside Track”

The series, “Inside Track with Gerry Borreggine,” is available on the company’s LinkedIn page. Hosted by Therapedic’s president and chief executive officer, it addresses topics such as sales training, merchandising and marketing — all based on Borreggine’s experiences as a retailer early in his bedding industry career.

“It’s an increasingly competitive marketplace and every bit of help, tips, and sharing knowledge and experiences can make a positive difference,” Borreggine said. “That’s the idea behind Inside Track. We are committed to supporting (retailers’) success.”

Designed to be easily consumable nuggets, each episode runs less than three minutes, with a new video released every two weeks. Retail partners can access all episodes after they air through e-newsletter distribution and a private video channel, which allows them to use the series as a training tool.

Borreggine said he welcomes constructive feedback and content ideas that can make Inside Track more interactive and valuable to the industry. He has produced four episodes, and new ones are in the works.