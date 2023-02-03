CertiPUR-US Announces New, Improved Online Directory of Participating Companies

NEWS RELEASE

The new directory is a resource for thousands of consumers each week, but participating companies must submit updated information to be included.

(Rochester Hills, Mich.) — The CertiPUR-US® foam certification program has launched a new online directory that lets consumers quickly and efficiently search for companies and brands offering CertiPUR-US certified foams as well as products containing CertiPUR-US certified foam.

The much-improved directory is searchable by company name, company type, brands, product category and location. The advanced search function allows search by multiple criteria.

Thousands of consumers view the CertiPUR-US directory each week, and many of them make purchasing decisions based on whether a company or brand is listed as using certified foam in their products.

“No company is rolled over,” explained Michael Crowell, executive director of the CertiPUR-US program.“Even registered companies that were previously on our website are notincluded in the new directory unless they have submitted a directory listing update.”

Crowell said listings will continue to be free, but a new program requirement calls for each company to update their directory listing information annually in order to continue to have permission to use the CertiPUR-US trademarked name and logo.

“Companies are encouraged to list their business and every brand, collection or line that a consumer would search for — because consumers do,” explained Crowell.

To determine whether your company is listed and categorized correctly, participating companies should check the directory and promptly notify directory@certipur.us if anything needs to be added or corrected.

The new directory also includes listings of the more than 90 participating foam producers currently certifying flexible polyurethane foam. Foam producer listings include country of origin and a link to an individual page on the CertiPUR-US website with the foam producer’s contact information, foam families certified, laboratory identification numbers and each foam family’s renewal date.

The CertiPUR-US program, administered by a nonprofit organization, is a certification for flexible polyurethane foam used in bedding and upholstered furniture. Certified foams meet rigorous standards for content, emissions and durability, and are analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories. More information including complete technical criteria is available at www.certipur.us.