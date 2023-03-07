Malouf Welcomes Riley Clegg as Territory Manager

Riley Clegg

Malouf has promoted Riley Clegg to the position of territory manager to provide continued support to retail partners in the South Atlantic region.

In his new position, Clegg will focus on Vermont, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. He will support growth in his respective markets, helping existing accounts improve attachment rates, providing tools and training for sales associates to sell sleep accessories, and prospecting new accounts in his area.

Clegg has been at Malouf for nearly four years. Previously, he represented the Southeast as an account manager. Before that, Clegg worked as an advanced support representative for the company’s customer experience division. He has extensive experience with the Malouf product lineup, especially adjustable bed bases.

“Riley is a great addition to our team and has an extensive background on our product assortment,” said Jesse Gibbs, vice president of national sales for the Logan, Utah-based company. “He’s particularly knowledgeable about our adjustable bed bases, and he really understands the customer’s perspective surrounding those bases. We’re excited for him to join our team and continue to provide support to our retail partners in the South Atlantic region.”