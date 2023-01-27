Ron Passaglia, Adam Lava, and Richard Diamonstein Honored by Mattress Industry Trade Association

NEWS RELEASE

(Alexandria, VA) – The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) will pay tribute to three industry veterans at the ISPA Industry Conference, March 15-16, 2023, in St. Petersburg, FL during the Industry Awards Dinner. Selected by their industry peers, this year’s award recipients are individuals who have had distinguished careers serving and leading the industry, innovating within the industry, or advocating for mattress recycling.

Ron Passaglia will receive the ISPA Exceptional Service Award, which recognizes individuals who have devoted their career to the wellbeing and betterment of the industry along with their contributions and leadership to both ISPA and the industry. Ron’s lengthy career included leadership roles at several major industry organizations. Ron also served on several ISPA committees including the Better Sleep Council and as the Chairman of the ISPA Board of Trustees.

“Ron has devoted his career to this industry, both on behalf of leading mattress brands and by volunteering to serve the industry through a number of leadership roles on the ISPA Board, Councils and Committees.” said Ryan Trainer, ISPA President. “He led the ISPA Board during a period of meaningful change in the bedding industry and is well respected by his peers. Ron has been a valuable mentor to me and others in the industry.”

Adam Lava, Director of Sales for A. Lava & Son Co., a major Chicago-based supplier of cut-and-sew and other services to the bedding industry, has been named the first recipient of the ISPA Vanguard Award, a new award that recognizes individuals or organizations who lead the way with pioneering ideas that shape the future of the sleep products industry.

“The Vanguard Award recognizes Adam’s role as an important innovator in the bedding industry.” said ISPA President Ryan Trainer. “Adam has worked closely with established and new mattress brands across the industry to provide leading-edge components that manufacturers need to create products demanded by today’s consumer. He has expanded his more than 100-year-old family business into an important voice for change in our industry.”

In addition to the ISPA awards, the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) will recognize Richard Diamonstein, Managing Director of Paramount Sleep, a mattress manufacturer based in Norfolk, VA for the role he played in the growth and success of MRC. “Richard was an early and strong advocate for mattress recycling and served as MRC’s first Chair when the company was formed in 2013 and he continues to play a key role on the MRC Board.” said Ryan Trainer, who also serves as MRC’s President.

The ISPA Industry Conference brings together the best business minds to share ideas, stimulate new thinking, and network while enjoying social activities such as golf, receptions, a women’s event, and industry awards. Offering value to executives and management professionals with mattress manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, the Conference is also the ideal place to make connections with a diverse group of customers, partners, and peers. The Industry Awards Dinner is a celebrated conclusion to this important biennial event. Learn more at www.ISPAindustryconference.com.

