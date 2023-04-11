Sleep Number Introduces Next Generation Smart Beds

The new next gen Sleep Number smart beds monitor personal health and wellness data and actively adjust to improve sleep performance.

Sleep Number Corporation has launched its next gen Sleep Number smart beds and Lifestyle Furniture. Sold separately but optimally used together, the new products are intended to help sleepers get their best sleep and realize their full potential through every stage of life, according to a news release.

The next gen smart beds evolved from the original Sleep Number 360 smart beds. The latest advancements are based on learnings from over 19 billion hours of proprietary, longitudinal sleep data from the 360 smart beds.

The beds use embedded, research-grade sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to learn the biometrics and sleep patterns of each sleeper, and automatically adjust to meet a person’s changing needs, whether they’re pregnant, recovering from injury, aging or simply living day-to-day.

These adjustments cater to each individual with no action required by the sleeper and deliver Sleep Number’s signature firmness adjustability for personalized sleep. Additionally, Sleep Number’s Lifestyle Furniture — an upholstered bed with an adjustable table and support bar — provides accessories to support varying life stages, including aging and recovery.

Announced at CES 2022, the next gen Sleep Number smart bed optimizes longitudinal data, one’s own personal sleep data and the latest in sleep science to:

Monitor personal health data, including average heart rate, average breathing rate and motion, and sleep trends using research-grade sensors.

Balance temperature and automatically adjust to a person’s individual shape, sleeping positions and movement on each side of the bed based on their sleep needs. For the first time, all smart beds will feature cooling properties thanks to a breathable layer to detract heat.

Continuously analyze and personalize sleep insights in partnership with leading sleep health experts, which individuals can use for preventative and proactive health care.

“Our mission to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences is fully realized with next gen smart beds,” said Shelly Ibach, chair, president and CEO, Sleep Number. “We’re proud to build upon ou