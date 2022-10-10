Spring Air Expands at Boscov’s, Enhances Nature’s Choice

When Spring Air launched its environmentally friendly Nature’s Choice line at Boscov’s department stores last spring, the line quickly gained traction with customers seeking mattresses with a sustainable story and a more affordable price tag. Now the collection is expanding in scope and amping its cool factor.

Spring Air has added more Talalay latex to its Hydra design, part of the Nature’s Choice collection now available at Boscov’s throughout the Northeast.

“What’s interesting about Nature’s Choice, and what attracted Boscov’s to the product line, is that it’s a semi-natural product that speaks directly to consumers’ interest in more natural products that are good for the environment,” said Nick Bates, president of Spring Air International. “Yet, while all of the materials, from the non-wovens to the latex to the steel springs, are recyclable, unlike many organic products on the market today with luxury price tags, the Nature’s Choice collection also offers an affordable price point.”

Now the line features temperature-controlling properties, thanks to the addition of two new designs that offer cooling phase change material (PCM) zipper covers, making them feel cool to the touch. Sporting a cover pattern in soft blue to set them apart from the original models on the floor and to signal shoppers that they offer a special cooling sensation, the new Hydra designs also contain more Talalay latex. Available in two additional firmness choices, extra firm and super plush, both models now include 3 inches of breathable, hypoallergenic latex in the comfort layer.

“Given that body heat is one of the major sleep disruptors that people deal with on a regular basis, it just made sense for us to complement the current Nature’s Choice collection, which has proven extremely popular at Boscov’s, with a cooling dynamic,” said Charlie Torrez, director of sales at Spring Air, based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The Nature’s Choice collection is available on 49 Boscov’s floors throughout the Northeast, as well as at Boscovs.com, with prices from $1,299 to $1,699 retail in queen (mattress only). All four models offer a smooth, natural feel, and shoppers now have a choice between the sensation of cool, or the original design.