Therapedic Invites Retailers to Submit Best Ideas

Contest will bring two winners to Las Vegas this summer to star in ‘Inside Track’ retail video series

Therapedic International is launching a retail contest that will bring two winners to Las Vegas this summer to star in the producer’s new “Inside Track with Gerry Borreggine” video series.

Princeton, New Jersey-based Therapedic will pay round-trip airfare and two nights of accommodations for the retail winners, who will be featured in upcoming Inside Track videos with Borreggine. The contest ends June 10.

Therapedic recently launched the video series, in which Borreggine, the company’s president and chief executive officer, addresses a variety of retail topics, including sales training, merchandising, marketing and advertising. That is part of the licensing group’s increased investment in digital and video marketing tools for its retailers.

“There are a lot of retailers out there with great ideas to build rapport, drive traffic and enhance their business overall,” says Borreggine, who created and hosts the Inside Track videos. “We want to encourage and celebrate them by having them share their best ideas and help elevate the industry. That’s what Inside Track is all about.”

Two winners will be chosen from all submissions, and each will receive a trip to Las Vegas, July 22-24, to star in an episode of Inside Track to share their winning idea. The trip includes one round-trip airfare and two nights’ stay at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel for each of the winners.

The winners will shoot their episode with Borreggine in the Therapedic showroom at the World Market Center on July 23, the day before the Las Vegas Summer Market opens.

Contest details and entry form are available at Therapedic.com/contest. Entries will be closed on June 10 at 5 p.m. E.D.T. Confirmed winners will be contacted directly on June 14 and announced to the public on June 15. Click here to watch the contest launch video.