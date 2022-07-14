Sleep Savvy

Handling Negativity Like a Pro

When the competition goes negative, you should:

  • Respond, not react.
  • Be positive.
  • Use third-party attributions to build credibility.

Tips by Gerry Borreggine, CEO and president of Therapedic International. For more Inside Track tips, click here.

