Handling Negativity Like a Pro

When the competition goes negative, you should:
- Respond, not react.
- Be positive.
- Use third-party attributions to build credibility.
Tips by Gerry Borreggine, CEO and president of Therapedic International. For more Inside Track tips, click here.
For Sleep Products Professionals
When the competition goes negative, you should:
Tips by Gerry Borreggine, CEO and president of Therapedic International. For more Inside Track tips, click here.
https://youtu.be/naMnRwdos-s Keys to winning retail promotions: Strong call to action.Unique selling proposition.Expiration date for the…
https://youtu.be/k7Ku0q3cM0w Do shoppers have a clear view of your store?Are messages in windows current?Is your…
https://youtu.be/EH3Q4LTGwYk Smart retailers are: Making their websites mobile-friendly.Updating their websites weekly.Using contests and giveaways to…
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.